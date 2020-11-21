Salina, KS

Swedes Stifle Southwestern

Bethany Athletics ReleaseNovember 21, 2020

LINDSBORG – The Bethany College Women’s Basketball team displayed a dominant defensive effort in defeating Southwestern College 66-36. The Swedes held the Moundbuilders to just 20.8% shooting on the night.

The Swedes made it known early that the game would be decided by defense when Julia Nygard, senior guard, stole a Southwestern pass just 11 seconds into the game and found Hannah Ferguson, junior center, on the other end for a basket. This would ignite an early 9-2 scoring run for Bethany College. A Southwestern three pointer would cut the lead to 9-5 before the Swedes answered back with a 7-0 run to end the first quarter up 16-5. The Swedes would hold the Moundbuilders scoreless for the final 5:52 of the quarter.

Autumn Garrett, sophomore guard, opened the second quarter with back to back baskets to give the Swedes a fifteen point lead and make the score 20-5. Southwestern scored on the ensuing possession to make it 20-7 before a Hannah Ferguson free throw made it 21-7. Southwestern would then connect on a trio of free throws to pull within eleven before Hannah Banko would answer with a pair of her own to make it 23-10. Southwestern would convert an old fashioned three point play before Julia Nygard connected on one of her four three pointers on the night to give the Swedes a 26-13 lead at the half.

Southwestern would come out of the half displaying their best offensive output of the night going on a 9-4 run to pull within eight points at 30-22. The Swedes would hold the Moundbuilders to just three points for the remainder of the quarter while exploding for sixteen of their own taking a 46-25 lead into the final quarter.

The Swedes pulled ahead by twenty-six when Paige Talbott, junior guard, connected on a three pointer with an assist from Diamonique Kennedy, senior forward with 8:35 remaining in the game. Another Nygard three and a free throw by Hannah Banko, freshman forward, would put the Swedes up by thirty with 3:58 to play. The two teams would continue to exchange baskets for the remainder of the game before a Kennedy three with 38 seconds left put the Swedes up by a final score of 66-36.

Leading the Swedes in scoring were Autumn Garrett and Julia Nygard with 14 points apiece. Hannah Ferguson and Meghan Goff, sophomore guard, would each add 8 points. Hannah Banko was the Swedes leading rebounder with 7 on the night. A trio of Swedes would finish with 6 rebounds each in Vasha Moore, Hannah Ferguson, and Paige Talbott. Moore would also lead the Swedes in assists with 3. Julia Nygard set a new career high with 5 steals as she led a Bethany College defense that collected 13 on the night.

The Swedes finished the night shooting 38.6% from the field and 40.9% from three point range connecting on 9-22 triples. Southwestern finished shooting a frigid 20.8% from the field and 15% from three. The Swedes outrebounded the Moundbuilders 45-34. Bethany forced Southwestern into 23 turnovers on the night. The Swedes would score 22 points off of turnovers for the game. Bethany’s bench outscored Southwestern’s bench 23-8 on the night.

Up Next . . . 

The Swedes will head to Salina, KS on Tuesday, November 24 to take on their rival Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes. The game is set to begin at 6:00PM inside of Mabee Arena.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

