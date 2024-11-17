Swedes Fall on Sr. Day to Friends Falcons

By Ricky Alexander Bethany College November 17, 2024

The Bethany College Swedes Football team took the field one last time for the 2024 regular season as they played host to the No. 22-ranked Friends University Falcons.

The first half was one to forget as the Swedes were outscored 37-0. To open the second half, the Falcons would tack on another two scores to go up 51-0.

Midway through the third quarter, Max Goldstein would put the Swedes on the board with a 38-yard field. On the ensuing kickoff, Goldstein would force a fumble that was recovered by James Sully as Bethany seemed to have built some momentum. Bethany would orchestrate a 7-play, 41-yard drive capped off with a 13-yards touchdown run by Josiah Hardrick.

Later on, in the fourth, Josiah Hardrick would channel his inner Jalen Hurts with a tush-push touchdown from one yard out for his second score of the game.

Ultimately, the Swedes would fall 65-15, but the seniors each had special moments. Noah Nordgren got his first carry, Demetric Toney racked up a career-high nine catches for 78 yards including an amazing one-handed snag on the one yard line setting up Hardrick’s second score.

Trapper Enzor recorded his first 200-yard game going 21-36 for 211 yards. Josiah Hardrick tallied 16 carries for 73 yards and two scores. Demetric Toney led the receiving corps with 9 catches for 78 yards. Max Goldstein hit his lone field goal from 38 yards out and Zeke Mumford averaged a healthy 49.4 yards per punt with three landing inside the 20-yard line.

Khyree Marshall led the Bethany defense with nine total tackles. Terry McCutcheonracked up seven tackles including a 10-yard sack.

This marks the end of the Swedes season. Improvement was made as Bethany earned three wins including a shutout victory for homecoming.