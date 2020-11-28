Swedes Down Ottawa, 66-57

Ottawa, Kan. – The Bethany College Women’s Basketball team took down the Ottawa University Braves today 66-57 in a match-up between KCAC opponents.

The Swedes opened the game on a 12-5 run after a strong start inside by Hannah Ferguson, junior center. Ottawa would counter with a 5-0 run of their own to make it 12-10 with 3 minutes to play in the first quarter. Bethany then went on a 9-3 run to end the quarter with a 21-13 lead.

Bethany would push the lead out to 14 points with 3:14 left to play in the second quarter. Ottawa would pull within 8 on a basket at the 1:03 mark to make it 32-24. Vasha Moore, junior forward, would push the lead back to double figures with a jumper on the ensuing possession. Both teams would connect on three pointers before the half to head into the locker rooms with Bethany up 37-27.

The Swedes would come out of the locker room for the third quarter with their normal stout defense in tow. The Swedes would push the lead out to 25 points while holding Ottawa to 6 points. The Braves would go on a 6-0 run at the end of the quarter to make it 58-39.

Bethany College would hold off an Ottawa comeback attempt in the fourth quarter. The game would get as close as nine points when Ottawa scored with 3:01 left to bring the score to 62-53. Both teams would exchange baskets for the remainder of the game for the Swedes to hold onto the victory with a final score of 66-57.

Hannah Ferguson and Vasha Moore led the Swedes in scoring netting 15 points each. Julia Nygard, senior guard, and Autumn Garrett, sophomore guard, would follow with 9 points each. Moore would lead the Swedes in rebounding as well with 8. Nygard and Halei Wortham, senior guard, each totaled 5 assists to lead Bethany on the day. Moore paced the team’s defensive efforts totaling 4 of the teams 13 steals. Nygard added two blocks.

The Swedes shot 43.5% from the field and 35% from three on the night. Defensively the Swedes would hold Ottawa to 37.7% from the field and just 18.8% from three. Additionally, Bethany would force 23 Ottawa turnovers. The Swedes would make 7 three pointers compared to just 3 for the Braves. Bethany held a 38-36 rebounding edge over Ottawa. The Swedes did a phenomenal job of sharing the ball as they recorded 21 assists.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes will host McPherson College on Monday afternoon. Tip off time is set for 1:00 PM.