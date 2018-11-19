SUV, Wallet Stolen

A woman who left her SUV warming up before the drive home from work on Friday called police to report a stolen vehicle.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, the 29-year-old left her black, 2001 Chevy Tahoe warming up at a business located in the 2300 block of N. 9th.

Police are looking for a a white male, who was wearing a ball cap, hoodie and jeans after reviewing surveillance video of him slipping into the SUV and driving off.

Captain Forrester tells KSAL News that the woman’s purse and wallet were in the Chevy as well, and the suspect attempted to use her credit card at an Arby’s restaurant in Park City, Kansas.

Loss is listed at $3,500.