Salina Police are looking for a stolen SUV and the thief who took it.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between Tuesday evening and 6:30am Wednesday, someone entered an open garage in the 900 block of Twin Oaks and drove away in a 2017 Buick Enclave.

The owner told officers he forgot to shut his garage door before he went to bed and left the keys in the vehicle.

The silver, Enclave has Kansas tag: 720 ALB and is valued at $26,000.