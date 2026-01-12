SUV Slides into Creek

A quick moving snowstorm played a role in a couple of single vehicle accidents on Friday evening.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, a 45-year-old woman was driving a 2006 Infiniti SUV in the 5700 block of S. Burma Road and slid off the road. The car landed on its top in a creek.

The driver and a female passenger both complained of aches and pains but did not request EMS assistance. Deputies say the driver was traveling too fast for conditions. The accident happened around 4:30pm.

A few hour later, at 7:30pm a 20-year-old woman was driving a 2018 Ford Fusion on I-135 and slid off the road near milepost 82. Deputies say she was not injured and the vehicle was not damaged.