SUV Slams Into Salina Business

No one was hurt when a woman crashed an SUV through the front window of a Salina business Thursday morning. The crash happened at Pronto Print, located at 627 E. Crawford Street in the Elmore Center.

Salina Police Sgt. Brent Rupert told KSAL News at the scene that 69-year-old Beverly Milleson was attempting to pull into a parking spot in front of the business. She became confused and stepped on the accelerator pedal instead of the brake pedal. Her KIA Sorrento slammed into the business.

The SUV crashed through a large window and into the business.

Milleson was not not seriously hurt, and neither was anyone inside the business.

Rupert said Milleson will be cited for inattentive driving.

The crash happened at 9:50 Thursday morning.

(Photos Courtesy Mark Neubrand)