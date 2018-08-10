Salina, KS

SUV Hit by Gunfire

KSAL StaffAugust 10, 2018

Salina Police officers were called to the 200 block of W. Minneapolis early Friday morning after neighbors reported hearing shots fired.

According to Captain Mike Sweeney, someone fired three bullets into an unoccupied SUV around 2:15am Friday and then left the scene.

The 1999 Dodge Durango, was hit by bullets in the driver side door, right passenger door and the left rear tire causing $1,000 in damages.

Sweeney says it appears the unknown suspect used a handgun and not a rifle to damage the vehicle.

