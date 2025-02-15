SUV Goes Airborne, Rolls

Snow blowing across Interstate 70 is blamed for causing a crash in which an SUV went airborne and rolled multiple times.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Michael Berkgren of Oakley was driving a Ford Expedition headed east on I 70 in Ellsworth County. He came upon a slick spot while snow was blowing across the highway. The SUV entered the median and struck a drain grate. It then went airborne, rolled an unknown amount of times, and came to a rest on its top in the median.

Berkgren was transported by EMS to the hospital in Hays to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened Friday morning at 10:55 on I 70 at milepost 209, or 2.4 miles east of K 232 in Ellsworth County.