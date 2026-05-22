SUV Destroyed by Fire

A fire late Thursday night destroyed a vehicle along Interstate 70.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:53pm Rural Fire District #5 and deputies responded to a vehicle on fire near milepost 255 on I-70.

A Black 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV was headed west, when the driver heard a noise from the engine compartment and immediately noticed smoke and then flames coming from under the hood.

The driver, 18-year-old Moria Regan of Junction City, was able to pull the vehicle onto the shoulder. She and her three passengers exited without injury.

The vehicle was a total loss.

Photos via Saline County Sheriff’s Office