Father of Child Killed in Fire Arrested

The father of a child who was killed in a fire earlier this year in rural Dickinson County has been arrested.

Back on January 26th, two-year-old Elijah Crump died in a house fire at a home in the 1500 block of 1400 Avenue, northwest of Navarre in rural Dickinson County.

Dickinson County Jail records indicate 33-year-old James Crump was booked into jail on Tuesday evening on charges which include:

Murder in the 1st degree

Aggravated Child Endangerment

The records indicate the charges date back to January 26th.

On January 26th first responders were dispatched to a structure fire The residence was fully engulfed when firefighters and deputies arrived.

Deputies located an adult male and a child outside the residence. They were advised a two-year-old male was unaccounted for and may be inside the residence. After the fire was brought under control by firefighters, the two-year-old male victim was located deceased inside of the residence.

Bond is set at $250,000.