Stolen World Series Trophies Recovered

The Great Bend Police Department has recovered a couple of stolen World Series trophies that belonged to a Kansan who earned them as a member of the New York Yankees in the 1960s.

According to the agency, earlier this week during an unrelated investigation which began after an alert citizen reported suspicious activity, officers recovered several trophies that once belonged to the late Ralph Terry.

Terry, who lived in Larned for many years before his passing in 2022, enjoyed an extraordinary athletic career. He played Major League Baseball for the Kansas City Athletics, Cleveland Indians, New York Mets, and most notably, the New York Yankees. During his career, he threw the final pitch in two World Series Game 7s (1960 and 1962) and was named the 1962 World Series Most Valuable Player. Following his baseball career, he went on to enjoy many years of success as a professional golfer.

The trophies had been on loan to a golf course and, at some point, went missing. As a result of the subsequent investigation, these meaningful pieces Terry’s legacy were recovered.

The agency says they were honored to play a small part in returning these treasured items to the Terry family, where they belong. While much of their work involves solving crimes and protecting the community, opportunities like this are a reminder that preserving history and helping families are also meaningful parts of what they do.

The agency offers a special thank you to the citizen whose attentiveness helped make this reunion possible.