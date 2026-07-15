55 Cases of Cyclosporiasis in Kansas

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 55 total cases of cyclosporiasis so far in 2026 in Kansas.

According to the agency of the 55 total cases reported, 37 are classified as domestically acquired, 17 were likely acquired during international travel, and, in one case, the public health investigation could not definitively determine if infection was acquired domestically or internationally.

Domestically acquired cyclosporiasis cases have risen sharply in Kansas since late June, with 30 cases reported since June 24.

KDHE continues to work with local health departments to interview cases and try to identify a common exposure to prevent additional illnesses. Individuals diagnosed with cyclosporiasis are encouraged to talk to the local health department staff investigating these illnesses when they reach out to help identify a potential cause.

Outbreaks of cyclosporiasis have been occurring across the United States in 2026. To date, the cases in Kansas have not been connected to outbreaks occurring in other states. Multiple states, including Kansas, have reported an increase in cases compared to the same period in 2025. For comparison, through July 15 in 2025, Kansas reported 23 cases. The number of annual cyclosporiasis cases in Kansas varies widely from year to year. In 2021, there were 69 cases reported, while in 2022, there were 24 cases reported. Between 2020 and 2025, an average of 43.5 cases were reported each year.

Since May 1, 2026, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has received reports of 1,645 confirmed domestic cases of cyclosporiasis and is aware of more than 5,100 cases that require further investigation to confirm the illness as domestically acquired cyclosporiasis. Among confirmed cases, 141 hospitalizations and zero deaths have also been reported.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by infection with the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, which is commonly found in tropical or subtropical countries and spread by food or water contaminated with feces. In recent years, outbreaks have occurred in the United States because of eating contaminated fresh produce, especially during the summer months. Cyclosporiasis, the disease caused by Cyclospora cayetanensis, is not known to spread from person to person. Symptoms occur two to 14 days after exposure and may include:

Frequent watery diarrhea.

Loss of appetite and weight.

Abdominal cramps and bloating.

Nausea (vomiting is less common).

Low-grade fever.

Individuals experiencing sudden gastrointestinal illness are encouraged to contact and be evaluated by a health care provider. If untreated, the illness may last for a few days to a month or longer. Symptoms of cyclosporiasis can be improved with antibiotic treatment from a health care provider.

The CDC recommends the following to avoid illness from Cyclospora or other harmful organisms:

Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting, or cooking.

Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, such as melons and cucumbers, with a clean produce brush.

Cut away any damaged or bruised areas on fruits and vegetables before preparing and eating.

Refrigerate cut, peeled, or cooked fruits and vegetables as soon as possible.

It is important to note that there is no way to ensure all Cyclospora parasites have been washed away from food, and consumers will not completely eliminate their risk of infection by washing produce due to the way the parasite can ‘stick’ to foods.

Cooking fresh produce before consuming or avoiding fresh produce all together during periods of increased cyclosporiasis activity are the safest options and are the preferred prevention methods particularly for those who have a higher risk of dehydration or weakened immune systems such as patients on chemotherapy, organ transplant recipients, infants and young children, and elderly people. Cooking food to 158 degrees Fahrenheit (70 degrees Celsius) may inactivate the parasite.

Cases of cyclosporiasis are required to be reported by healthcare providers to KDHE or local health departments within 24 hours or the next business day per Kansas Administrative Regulation (K.A.R.) 28-1-2. Kansas disease case counts are updated every Wednesday on the KDHE Kansas Reportable Infectious Disease Dashboard.