Suspicious Car Fire

Salina Police are looking for a possible known suspect in a suspicious vehicle fire that occurred early Thursday morning.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that just before 2am, a 35-year-old woman heard breaking glass outside her home in the 1400 block of Oak Street.

Moments later a teenager inside the house saw the family’s 1998 Toyota Camry on fire.

Police say the car was parked close enough to the house that a portion of the siding was damaged as well. None of the five teens inside the home nor the woman were injured.

Investigators say the fire appeared to have been ignited inside the passenger compartment and not the engine.

Loss and damage is listed at $2,000.