Suspects Sought After Beating

Police are looking for a couple of suspects who allegedly jumped and beat a man in a parking lot in North Salina.

According to Salina Police, Wednesday night at about 7:30 officers responded to Salina Regional Health Center in reference to a belated battery. Contact was made with an 18-year-old male, who reported that sometime between 6 PM and 7 PM that evening he was jumped by two subjects in the parking lot of Pump Mart, 1118 N. 9th Street.

The victim reported to being struck multiple times in the face by the subjects. He could not provide any information why the battery occurred. The only description that could be provided were the two males were either Hispanic or black.

The victim did receive treatment at the hospital for facial injuries.