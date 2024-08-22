Suspects in Murders of Kansas Women Appear n Court

A court appearance is held for the five suspects charged in the murders of two Kansas women.

Paul Grice, Tad Cullum, Tifany Adams, Cole Twombly and Cora Twombly appeared in Texas County, Oklahoma, Court yesterday to consider consolidating their case and to set a preliminary trial date.

The suspects are charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of Veronica Butler and Jillian Kelley of Hugoton earlier this year.

Butler and Kelley were killed while on their way to pick up Butler’s children. A search warrant revealed the women’s bodies were found inside a chest freezer during a two-day excavation of the burial site nearly nine miles from Butler’s abandoned car.

Search warrant records also reveal what is believed to be blood found on duct tape, a sheath, a black knife, a ballcap and cloth gloves.

In addition, documents allege one of the suspects asked whether DNA could survive in churned dirt in a 15-foot-deep hole.