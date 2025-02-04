Suspects Flee From Police After Attempted Stop

Police are searching for two suspects who fled after an attempted stop.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Monday, February 3rd an officer observed a white Honda Civic with an illegal license plate around the 1200 block of W. Crawford. The officer made an attempt to stop it, but the driver did not comply and fled.

The driver however, lost control when attempting to turn towards the area of Pontiac and Arapahoe. The driver then crashed into a tree and came to a complete stop. Allegedly, the driver who was a male and a female passenger exited the vehicle and ran away. The suspects were not located.

Feldman reports they have a possible identification of one of the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.