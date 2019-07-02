Suspects Flee Buffet Empty Handed

Staff at a Salina restaurant thwarts an attempted theft on Monday evening.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a group of five white females and a white male apparently were working in concert to distract employees at Hong Kong Buffet in an effort to steal money from the cash register.

Police say the group entered the restaurant located at 2515 Market Place in shifts – asking questions near the hostess station about “to go boxes.” Video surveillance then shows the male holding a box over the camera lens as a female crouched down behind the front desk.

An employee confronted the two and the group then left the restaurant in a silver van with no license plates.

Officers were called to the scene around 7:20pm Monday night. No money or property was stolen.