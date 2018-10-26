Salina, KS

Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerOctober 26, 2018

A trio of suspected thieves highlight this weeks Salina Crimestoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, on Monday, October 22nd, between 9:00 PM – 10:13 PM, three persons came into Walmart located at 2900 S 9th Street, and worked together to commit a theft.

They stole over $500.00 in merchandise.

The male and two females were captured on video.

The parties fled in a vehicle described a possible white passenger vehicle, possibly a Chrysler 300.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825- TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers
link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

