Suspected Thief Caught on Camera

A vehicle burglary from the parking lot of a fitness facility followed by an attempt to charge thousands of dollars to credit cards taken during the burglary are is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the week.
According to Salina Police, on June 28th, 2019, between 5:30-6:30 PM, a vehicle was burglarized in the parking lot of Planet Fitness, 2012 S. Ohio. During this event, the victim’s purse was taken, which contained financial cards, and a handgun. The financial cards were used at local businesses, including Walmart and the Planet Ave Dillions.
Photographs have been collected of a person of interest regarding this case. The person in the included photo is described as either a Native-American or Hispanic male, heavy build, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark gray t-shirt, light gray shorts, black shoes, and a black and white flat-brimmed baseball cap.
Salina Police Detectives are seeking information on this party’s identity.
If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.