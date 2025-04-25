Suspected Thief Caught on Camera

Tips are bring sought in a case involving thefts from a Salina home improvement store. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, on Tuesday, February 25th, a male entered the Menard’s store at 805 Virginia Court at about 9:00 AM. He picked up numerous items to include a Noco battery charger, a laser distance meter, a 3 Dot laser self-level, a utility knife, a 360 cross line laser, a Worx Battery Charger, a Worx battery, a Hex impact set, a Quadrant folding knife, a Gerber folding knife, and a Buck Knife. He walked out of the business with the items without paying. total loss is placed at $875, He left the area in a silver 4 door sedan.

The same person returned to the store on Thursday, February 27th, at about 8:00 AM. He picked up a 3 Dot laser self-level, a Universal laser receiver, and a Bosch 18v battery and charger. He again left the store with paying. He left the area in a vehicle described as a late 90s, early 2000s silver Buick LeSabre. Total loss was valued at $581.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipster may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-1499 & 2025-6112.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.