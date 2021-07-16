Suspected Shooter Identified

Salina Police are asking for the public’s’ help in locating a man who allegedly fired a gun during a recent road rage incident. The case is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to police, on June 29th at 12:18 AM officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South Ohio Street to a report of vehicle occupants firing a weapon at the occupants of another vehicle. The reporting party indicated the individual who fired the weapon at them, was following them on Ohio Street.

Salina Police Officers and Saline County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Ohio Street and Iron Avenue where they located the victim vehicle and the suspect vehicle. The victims, a 19-year-old male, an 18-year-old female, and a 2-year-old female, are residents of Salina. The 19-year-old male and the 18-year-old female both reported the driver of the suspect vehicle had shot at them while they were in the 600 block of South 9th Street.

The suspect vehicle, a gray 2007 Acura, bearing a Georgia license plate, fled the area with law enforcement officials following them. This vehicle crashed through a fence at Lakewood Middle School and drove into Lakewood Park. Officers located the vehicle abandoned by the Lakewood Discovery Center building.

A search of the area resulted in officers locating a female subject who was arrested. This subject was later identified as Kendra Hoskins of Georgia.

The male driver was not located. Detectives have investigated multiple leads and have identified the person who was driving the vehicle and shot at the victims. This investigation has resulted in an arrest warrant for aggravated assault for Gregory A. Patterson.

Patterson is a 26-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’11” tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has multiple tattoos around his neck.

Law enforcement is actively seeking the whereabouts of Gregory A. Patterson. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information concerning this event or the location of Gregory Patterson, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.

Tipsters may also contact Detective Carlos Londono at the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210.