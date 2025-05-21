Suspected Drunk Driver Hits House

A man was arrested for possible drunk driving after his pickup went on a wild ride, leaving Interstate 135, and crashing through a couple of fences, a shed, and into an house.

According to Salina Police, Tuesday evening officers were dispatched to the 2000 blk of Harold in reference a vehicle which left the interstate and struck a residence.

The investigation determined a white 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up driven by a Zachery Danner, a 34-year-old of Salina, was northbound on I-135 when it exited the interstate drove through a ditch and then through a KDOT chain-link fence. The vehicle went airborne and landed in the backyard of 2064 Harold where it continued northbound through a wooden shed, through another metal fence. It then went through the fence of 2054 Harold and came to a stop when it hit the residence of 2054 Harold.

The vehicle sustained disabling front end damage.

When contact was made with Danner it was determined he was possibly under the influence of an inhalant. Danner was complaining of pain and had a small scratch to his arm and forehead.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment and then released. He was then booked into the Saline County Jail for DUI.