Suspect Who Fired Shots Sought

Todd PittengerMay 7, 2021

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who fired multiple shots at an occupied home. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Salina Police Officers were dispatched on April 30th to investigate a belated shooting into an occupied building. It was reported that between April 26th at 12:01 A.M. and April 30th at 5:55 P.M., an unknown person fired a gun and damaged the front door of an 85-year-old Salina resident.

The incident occurred at the Hawthorne Apartments, 715 N. 9th Street, Salina.

The investigation revealed several indentations of the man’s front door, which appears to be bullet strikes.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crime Stoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.

