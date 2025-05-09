Suspect Vehicle Caught on Camera

Salina Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a vehicle possibly involved in a damage to property incident. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Wednesday, April 30th, at about 11:30 AM, a subject reported a white vehicle was driving east in the 900 block of E. Ash when the occupants of the vehicle discharged a pellet gun at a residence in the area.

Multiple windows on a 2013 Ford Expedition at the residence were shattered. Two windows on the residence were also damaged. Total damage was valued at over $1000.

A witness described the vehicle as an older, longer white sedan which was occupied by at least three subjects. A possible suspect vehicle was captured on surveillance video in the

area.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-11314.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.