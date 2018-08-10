Suspect Sought in Stolen Ford

Salina Police are looking for a stolen car and the known suspect who drove away in it after an argument.

Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that two men from Russell Kansas drove to Salina in a GMC truck early Friday morning to pick up a 2011 Ford Fusion.

On the way out of town, the driver gave an acquaintance a lift in the Ford.

The two argued as they pulled into the 24/7 Convenience Store located at 671 Westport Blvd.

The argument escalated and the suspect took the wheel, hitting the GMC while backing up and then hopped the curb before tearing off eastbound on Crawford.

The Ford Fusion is valued at $1,500.