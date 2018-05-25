Salina, KS

Suspect Sought in Peeping Case

Todd PittengerMay 25, 2018

Police are looking for a man who was allegedly taking photos of a woman while she was in a dressing room at a Salina business. The incident is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

According to the Salina Police Department, on Monday, May 14th, officers responded to the D.A.V. Thrift Store at 901 W. Crawford in reference to a white male who was observed using a cell phone to take pictures of an unsuspecting female in a dressing room.

The suspect was observed holding a phone over the dividing partition of the dressing room. When the suspect was observed committing the act, he fled the store.
The suspect left the area in unknown type small white passenger car.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately 5’7” in height and weighing about 200 pounds with brown hair.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

 

