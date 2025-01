A suspect is injured following an officer-involved shooting in Topeka.

Authorities say 37-year-old Joseph Pham-Gardner was riding a bike near 21st Street and Southwest Buchanan Street on Friday when an officer tried to talk to him.

Pham-Garnder allegedly tried to flee when the officer went back to his patrol car to check information, and a physical struggle took place.

Pham-Gardner was shot and injured after allegedly threatening to shoot the officer.