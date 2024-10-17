Suspect in Murder of Kansas Women Waives Preliminary Hearing

A suspect charged in the deaths of two Kansas women in Oklahoma is waiving her right to a preliminary hearing.

Cora Twombly waived her right to a preliminary hearing and right to a speedy trial this week.

Twombly faces charges including first-degree murder in the deaths of Veronica Butler and Jillian Kelly.

The women disappeared in March while traveling for a supervised visit of Butler’s children in Texas County, Oklahoma.

A search warrant revealed the women’s bodies were found inside a chest freezer during a two-day excavation of the burial site nearly nine miles from Butler’s abandoned car.