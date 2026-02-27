Suspect ID’d with Body Cam Arrested

Body cam footage kept on file at the Salina Police Department helps solve a crime.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, a 60-year-old Salina man contacted authorities after he noticed someone had purchased a watch and a rifle scope using his credit card without permission.

Police followed up on the case by visiting a home in the 100 block of S. Chicago where the items had been delivered and asked to speak with 18-year-old Daevon Davis.

The male who answered the door said it was not him – but he would let Davis know. The officer then did a search of body camera footage and discovered the same male was on camera during an unrelated encounter.

When the officer returned to talk with the suspect, he ran. A short time later Davis was tackled and taken into custody.

He’s now facing charges that could include criminal use of a financial card and interference with law enforcement. Charges placed on the victim’s card totaled $1,200.