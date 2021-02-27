Suspect IDâ€™d in Murder Case

Salina Police have identified a suspect in connection with a shooting death which happened warmer this week and are seeking him.

Police say at approximately 11:42 AM on Tuesday, February 23rd Salina Fire Department EMS and Salina Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North 4th Street to a report of the sound of gunfire and someone screaming.

Upon arrival, Salina Police Officers located a female inside a vehicle at 731 N. 4th Street, Salina. This female had a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased by Salina Fire Department EMS personnel. The deceased female was identified as Courtney Ann Hoffman, 36 years old, of Salina.

The agency says they have investigated innumerable leads during thisÂ homicide investigation. This has resulted in Nelson Gerrod Hull III being identified as the suspect in the killing of Courtney Ann Hoffman.

An arrest warrant for Murder in the 1st Degree was issued by the Saline County District Court for Hull.

Law enforcement is actively seeking the whereabouts of Hull and he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information pertaining to Hullâ€™s current location contact 911 immediately.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visitÂ https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward. The Crimestoppers board has increased the possible reward amount up to $2,500, and you are not required to give your name. Tipsters may also contact Detective Jeff Vaughan at the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210.