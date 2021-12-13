Salina, KS

Now: 54 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 58 ° | Lo: 37 °

Suspect Gets Away After Pursuit

KSAL StaffDecember 13, 2021

Salina Police are looking for a male suspect after he escaped a pursuit Sunday night.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 6:20 p.m., an officer pulled over a 2006 black Mazda 6 on Elgin Drive because its tags were expired.

The vehicle did stop, but as soon as the officer got out to approach the vehicle, it sped off. A pursuit then got underway.

Speeds reached up to 75 mph, and after a few turns, the officer lost sight of the suspect. Shortly after, witnesses called in with reports of a similar vehicle with three wheels was driving around Cloud Circle.

The same officer responded, and the vehicle was found in Cloud Circle. Police then traced back the trail left by the suspect’s vehicle, and they found that it had driven through a couple of yards, hit a decorative light post and also struck some guy wire on a power pole.

Officers are unsure of when the vehicle lost its fourth wheel. The suspect has not been found.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Suspect Gets Away After Pursuit

Salina Police are looking for a male suspect after he escaped a pursuit Sunday night. Capt. Paul ...

December 13, 2021 Comments

Attempted Break In Leads to Damage

Kansas News

December 13, 2021

Inmate Damages Medical Monitor

Kansas News

December 13, 2021

Two New Jersey Men Arrested on I-70

Kansas News

December 13, 2021

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Suspect Gets Away After P...
December 13, 2021Comments
Attempted Break In Leads ...
December 13, 2021Comments
Inmate Damages Medical Mo...
December 13, 2021Comments
Two New Jersey Men Arrest...
December 13, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices