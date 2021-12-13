Suspect Gets Away After Pursuit

Salina Police are looking for a male suspect after he escaped a pursuit Sunday night.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 6:20 p.m., an officer pulled over a 2006 black Mazda 6 on Elgin Drive because its tags were expired.

The vehicle did stop, but as soon as the officer got out to approach the vehicle, it sped off. A pursuit then got underway.

Speeds reached up to 75 mph, and after a few turns, the officer lost sight of the suspect. Shortly after, witnesses called in with reports of a similar vehicle with three wheels was driving around Cloud Circle.

The same officer responded, and the vehicle was found in Cloud Circle. Police then traced back the trail left by the suspect’s vehicle, and they found that it had driven through a couple of yards, hit a decorative light post and also struck some guy wire on a power pole.

Officers are unsure of when the vehicle lost its fourth wheel. The suspect has not been found.