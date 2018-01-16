Suspect Buys Vacuum, Hourglass with Fake $50’s

Salina Police are looking for a suspect caught on camera passing over $500 in counterfeit cash at a retail store.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that back on January 5, a black male walked into Target, 2939 Market and purchased a $300 robotic vacuum cleaner using fake $50 bills.

He left the store and returned 10-minutes later and bought two soda making machines and an hourglass with more counterfeit cash.

Police say he left Target in a silver sedan.

Staff at the store discovered the discrepancy and took the bills to their bank to be verified and then contacted police last Friday.