Suspect Buys Vacuum, Hourglass with Fake $50’s

KSAL StaffJanuary 16, 2018

Salina Police are looking for a suspect caught on camera passing over $500 in counterfeit cash at a retail store.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that back on January 5, a black male walked into Target, 2939 Market and purchased a $300 robotic vacuum cleaner using fake $50 bills.

He left the store and returned 10-minutes later and bought two soda making machines and an hourglass with more counterfeit cash.

Police say he left Target in a silver sedan.

Staff at the store discovered the discrepancy and took the bills to their bank to be verified and then contacted police last Friday.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

