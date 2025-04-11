Suspect Arrested Attempting to Run Over Man

Salina police arrested a suspect who attempted to run over a man riding a bike.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Thursday, April 10th at 5:30 pm, a 39-year old man was riding his bike eastbound in the 900 block of W. South St. Allegedly, a gold Chevy S-10 pickup was heading westbound on the same road and started to approach the man.

As the vehicle got closer to the man, the driver swerved towards him on purpose. The man was able to get away and fell onto an area of grass.

Afterwards, the male victim called police about the incident. Upon arrival, officers interviewed the man and identified the suspect as 38-year old, Christopher Hess. Authorities then located Hess in the 300 block of N. Sante Fe and took him into custody without incident.

Hess was booked into the Saline County Jail for Aggravated Assault, Violation of a Protection Order and Driving on a Laned Roadway.