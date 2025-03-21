Suspect Arrested for Interfering with Fire Crew

A Saline County man was taken into custody for allegedly interfering with firefighters.

Undersheriff Brent Melander with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that 34-year-old Johnathan A. Reid was arrested on a warrant that dates back to an incident at a property in early August of 2024.

Authorities say Reid interfered with a rural fire department crew, by getting in their way, preventing them from safely doing their job. Deputies attempted to arrest him that day but he ran off through a pasture and could not be found.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was booked into jail on Friday morning. Reid is now facing possible charges that could include unlawful interference with firefighters, obstructing efforts to reach a location and violation of burning.

The warrant was issued in connection to an incident that occurred on August 7th, 2024 at 10:16pm in the 2800 block of West State Street.