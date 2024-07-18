Suspect Abandons Vehicle after Police Chase

A suspect abandoned their vehicle after fleeing from police in a pursuit.

Yesterday at 10:14pm, authorities attempted to stop a Lexus passenger vehicle, for an illegal license plate in the 700 block of N 7th.

Salina police Lt. Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News, the driver did not pull over and fled from authorities. The chase entered Ottawa County hitting top speeds of over 125 mph.

Police terminated the pursuit in Ottawa County for safety concerns. However, Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies located the abandoned Lexus at 160th and Ivy Rd.

The investigation is ongoing.