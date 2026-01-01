Survey on Area Highway Beginning

A field survey on an area highway is set to begin.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, beginning Monday, Jan. 5th, they plan to begin a field survey to gather information necessary for proposed pavement rehab in Cloud and Ottawa counties.

The survey will cover a 12-mile portion of U.S. 81 from Quartz Road in Ottawa County north to Eagle Road in Cloud County.

Survey activities will include the use of survey instruments on the ground to determine locations of existing features within the corridor. A member of the survey crew will contact property owners or tenants for permission to enter private property.

KDOT expects this survey to be completed by March 2026.