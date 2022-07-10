Surgeon Returns Home to Practice Medicine

A Salina medical clinic is welcoming home a new surgeon.

According to Mowery Clinic, Salina native Dr. Mark Banker, General Surgeon is now on staff. Dr. Banker joins Drs. Chris Rupe and Keenan Wanamaker at Mowery Clinic General Surgery.

Dr. Banker grew up in Salina and graduated from Salina South High School. After completing his undergraduate degree he earned his medical degree at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City. He then completed his General Surgery residency at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, TX. Dr. Banker performs general, laparoscopic, and robotic surgery and has special interest in the following areas: breast surgery, colon and rectal surgery, hernia surgery, thyroid surgery, and skin cancer surgery.

“My family and I are looking forward to our next adventure in Salina. I am eager to serve the community and look forward to putting roots down here,” said Dr. Banker.

Dr. Banker is currently accepting new patients and no referral is necessary. Dr. Banker will also hold an outreach clinic at Mitchell County Hospital in Beloit, KS. To make an appointment with Dr. Banker please call (785) 827-7261, or to learn more about Mowery Clinic or Dr. Banker please visit our website at moweryclinic.com.