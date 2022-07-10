Salina, KS

Now: 96 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 98 ° | Lo: 66 °

Surgeon Returns Home to Practice Medicine

Todd PittengerJuly 10, 2022

A Salina medical clinic is welcoming home a new surgeon.

According to  Mowery Clinic, Salina native Dr. Mark Banker, General Surgeon is now on staff. Dr. Banker joins Drs. Chris Rupe and Keenan Wanamaker at Mowery Clinic General Surgery.

Dr. Banker grew up in Salina and graduated from Salina South High School.  After completing his undergraduate degree he earned his medical degree at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City. He then completed his General Surgery residency at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, TX. Dr. Banker performs general, laparoscopic, and robotic surgery and has special interest in the following areas: breast surgery, colon and rectal surgery, hernia surgery, thyroid surgery, and skin cancer surgery.

“My family and I are looking forward to our next adventure in Salina. I am eager to serve the community and look forward to putting roots down here,” said Dr. Banker.

Dr. Banker is currently accepting new patients and no referral is necessary. Dr. Banker will also hold an outreach clinic at Mitchell County Hospital in Beloit, KS. To make an appointment with Dr. Banker please call (785) 827-7261, or to learn more about Mowery Clinic or Dr. Banker please visit our website at moweryclinic.com.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Surgeon Returns Home to Practice Me...

A Salina medical clinic is welcoming home a new surgeon. According to  Mowery Clinic, Salina nat...

July 10, 2022 Comments

Local COVID Case Numbers Climbing

Top News

July 9, 2022

Impaired Boaters Focus of Special E...

Kansas News

July 9, 2022

USD 305 Changes Public Forum Proced...

Top News

July 9, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Surgeon Returns Home to P...
July 10, 2022Comments
Impaired Boaters Focus of...
July 9, 2022Comments
Body Found in Salina Back...
July 8, 2022Comments
Number of Firework Incide...
July 8, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra