Supporting Kansas Honor Flights

An Abilene business continues to support an effort to send Kansas veterans to Washington DC to see memorials which have been built in their honor, things like the World War II National Memorial and the Vietnam National Memorial.

Abilene Machine on Friday handed over a check in the amount of $2,056.87 to the Kansas Honor Flight organization. Abilene Machine’s Kenny Roelofsen made the presentation to Kurt Wassenberg, who represents the honor flight effort in the Abilene area.

Wassenberg told KSAL News the donation will make a big impact on his organization, and an even bigger impact on veterans who will be able to go on an honor flight because of it.

The Kansas Honor Flight is an all-volunteer organization that works to honor Kansas veterans of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War by providing them with an all expense paid journey of honor and remembrance to visit their memorials in Washington, D.C. The organization also works to educate the youth and communities throughout Kansas about the impact of these historic wars and the freedoms our nation enjoys because of the service of our veterans. Kansas Honor Flight is part of the National Honor Flight Network, an organization comprised of over 130 hubs dedicated to serving our veterans.

Roelofsen said though there are several organizations that support veterans, he felt compelled to help Kansas Honor Flight.

Along with an Abilene Machine employee being instrumental in starting the local Kansas Honor Flight chapter, Roelofsen said the cause is especially special to him because his grandfather is a veteran.

The Kansas Honor Flight sends out approximately 4 flights of veterans per year to see their memorials in Washington D.C. The organization also holds numerous fundraising events throughout the year to support the cause.

_ _ _

Kansas Honor Flight

Abilene Machine