Superintendent Finalist Interviews Scheduled

The Salina USD 305 School Board will host superintendent candidates next week.

According to the district, plans are being made to host an individual candidate on each day, Tuesday through Friday, February 11-14. Each candidate’s name will be released before 8:00 a.m. on the morning of their interview.

The board will meet in executive session at 6:15 p.m., February 11-14, for the interviews. These will be held in downtown Salina at the Homewood Suites, 115 E. Mulberry St.

On each of the four days, a community reception will be held from 3:45 – 5:00 p.m. in the District Office. This is an opportunity for community members and district staff to meet the candidates.

Superintendent Linn M. Exline has led the district since 2019 and will retire after school year 2024-2025.