Super Bowl Souper Effort

In conjunction with the biggest weekend of football of the year, Salina’s biggest weekend effort of the year to gather food for the hungry is here. The 2026 Souper Bowl of Hope is here.

The Souper Bowl of Hope, organized by Project Salina, is an effort of Salina churches and businesses to gather cans of soup. Volunteers collect canned soup donations at all three Dillons grocery stores. The soup goes to six local agencies serving our community which include:

Salina Grace

DVACK

Salina Rescue Mission

Ashby House

Salina Salvation Army

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank

Organizer say earlier collection days were impacted by inclement winter weather. Due to snow and frigid temperatures, volunteers were instructed to stay home for safety, and we were unable to collect cash donations at Dillons locations. Even so, the generosity of Salina residents shined through, with canned soup donations still being left for the cause.

On Saturday, January 31, and Sunday, February 1, volunteers returned to Dillons stores and collected 3,235 cans of soup and $1,689.23 in cash donations.

Volunteers will be at all three Dillons locations on Saturday, February 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Because they were unable to collect cash donations the weekend of January 24, collection times have been extended. Volunteers (as available) will also be at all three locations on:

Saturday, February 14 | 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 15 | 1:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.

If you miss the volunteers, donations can still be made in the following ways:

Mail checks (payable to Souper Bowl of Hope) to: Souper Bowl of Hope, PO Box 2861, Salina, KS 67402-2861

Or drop off cash/check donations at Central National Bank at 454 S. Ohio (by Water’s True Value). Please place donations in an envelope marked “Kristina Litchman, Souper Bowl” and include the name of the business or individual making the donation so proper credit can be given. Donations may be dropped off via drive-through or inside the bank.