Sunset Symphony to Celebrate America’s 250th

The Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum is hosting the highly anticipated, free Symphony at Sunset D-Day Commemoration Concert on Saturday, June 6, on its grounds.

According to the organization, this special event starting at 4 p.m. will serve as the grand finale of the Symphony at Sunset series and will honor the sacrifices of the D-Day generation and the nation’s founding principles, while also celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.

The musical program will feature patriotic classics, selections sourced from the Library archives, and personal favorite pieces of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The performance will also highlight local talent, including the Salina Symphony Youth Choir.

“This year’s concert is a profound moment to reflect on our nation’s history, from its founding in 1776 to the fight for freedom on D-Day,” stated Dawn Hammatt, the Eisenhower Presidential Library acting director.

Guests are invited to attend the concert and will also receive free museum admission for the entire day. The event schedule for the concert and America 250 celebrations will be announced at a later date.

Coinciding with the D-Day remembrance is the opening weekend of the landmark exhibit, “Opening the Vault at the Presidential Libraries.” Visitors will have a unique opportunity to see some of the most iconic documents in our national story up close, such as the Louisiana Purchase, Kansas-Nebraska Act, Brown v. Board of Education, and the Korean War Armistice Agreement.

The Symphony at Sunset has been a successful partnership between the Eisenhower Presidential Library, The Eisenhower Foundation, and the Salina Symphony since 2012.

The 2026 programming season is dedicated to celebrating America’s 250th anniversary. Join us throughout the year as we examine President Eisenhower’s top accomplishments in the continual pursuit of a more perfect Union. These programs are all made possible courtesy of The Eisenhower Foundation.