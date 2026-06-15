More Volunteer Teams Deploy

National nonprofit disaster relief organization Minuteman Disaster Response (MDR) has deployed volunteer teams to Salina to assist with ongoing recovery efforts following severe storms that impacted the area on June 8.

According to the organization, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management requested assistance to help address remaining recovery needs across the community. While initial cleanup efforts have been underway for several days, significant tree and vegetative debris removal work remains, including large, damaged trees affecting homes and properties.

MDR volunteers will provide chainsaw and compact track loader (CTL) operations to assist homeowners with tree and vegetative debris removal. All services are provided at no cost to those receiving assistance.

“Many residents are still facing the challenge of removing large trees and debris from their property,” said Eric Burkes, Executive Director of Minuteman Disaster Response. “Much of the remaining work requires specialized equipment and trained operators to complete safely. MDR volunteers provide the skills, equipment, and labor needed to help families move forward in their recovery. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with KDEM and local officials to help bring hope and support throughout the recovery process.”

Minuteman Disaster Response was founded in 2011 following the catastrophic EF5 tornado that struck Joplin, Missouri. Fifteen years later, the organization has grown into a nationwide volunteer network with nearly 600 volunteers across 31 states. The Salina response marks the 81st deployment for MDR.

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To learn more about Minuteman Disaster Response, support recovery efforts, or become a volunteer, visit www.MinutemanResponse.org.