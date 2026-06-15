50th Festival Wraps Up

The 50th Smoky Hill River Festival is a wrap.

The 50th “Epic Arts Party” started with the 41st SM Hanson Music Festival Jam on Thursday night. The Jam wasn’t scheduled to start until 6:00. But there were fans waiting when the gates opened at 4:00. When the gates opened, within a matter of minutes, many people were already claiming their favorite spots.

The weather cooperated Friday for the first full day of festival fun. The headline act Friday night did not disappoint, as country music legends Diamond Rio took the stage in front of huge crowd. Salina Arts and Humanities Director Brad Anderson told KSAL News it was one of the largest crowds in recent years.

To begin the day Saturday 1,138 runners and walkers participated in the Smoky Hill River Run. Then for most of the day Saturday the weather again cooperated. By evening, though, the threat of severe weather prompted organizers to clear the park at about 6:30. Fortunately no significant severe weather impacted Salina. But after nearly an inch of rain fell the festival remained closed to get ready for Sunday.

A Sunday scavenger hunt and free admission were some of the highlights of the third and final full day of the party in the park.

As organizers are working on final numbers and wrapping up the 50th festival, behind the scenes, planning for next year is already underway.