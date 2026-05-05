Sunflower Summer to Return

A summer program that allows for free admission to educational attractions across Kansas, including things like the Rolling Hills Zoo and the Eisenhower Presidential Library, is returning.

According to the Kansas Department of Commerce, the popular Sunflower Summer program is returning for the 2026 season. Kansas families are invited to explore the state’s wide variety of attractions. Kansas residents with school-aged children from pre-K through 12th grade are eligible to participate.

The program, which will run from July 9 to August 2, covers admission costs for eligible students and one adult guardian per participating attraction. Participants must be Kansas residents to qualify for free tickets, which are accessible through the Sunflower Summer app and redeemable upon arrival at participating locations.

Kansas Tourism is now accepting applications from attractions interested in participating in the 2026 season. The list of participating attractions for the 2026 program will be announced in June.

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Sunflower Summer