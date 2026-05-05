Thief Enters Home While Owner is Mowing

A thief was arrested after she entered a Salina man’s home while he was outside mowing and stole a couple of items after struggling with woman.

According to Salina Police, Monday at about 10:00 AM, officers responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of N. 13th. Contact was made with the 66-year-old male resident, who reported he was mowing and left the door to his residence unsecured.

A female, identified as 38-year-old Deliah Ross, of Salina, walked into his residence without permission and took his phone and a can of pop.

A 70-year-old female resident attempted to stop Ross from taking the items but was unable to.

The male made contact with Ross and went to push her out of the residence. He was able to obtain his phone back when Ross threw it, it was not damaged.

Ross was still on scene when officers arrived. She was arrested and booked into the Salina County jail on charges which could include: