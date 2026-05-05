Driver Arrested After Pursuit

A driver was arrested after leading Salina Police on a high speed pursuit.

According to police, an officer on Monday attempted to stop a white 2000 Ford Explorer in the area of 11th and Frost. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle drove to Crawford and went westbound to I-135 and then northbound on 135 to State Street, then west on State to Burma, then north on Muir to Shipton, then north on Hedville. Top speeds reached 95 MPH

The vehicle stopped in the area of Hedville and Lockard.

The driver, 41-year old Aaron Rowan of Salina, was taken into custody. Rowan had a Probation Violation warrant and a Failure to Appear warrant. Drugs were located in the vehicle.

Rowan was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include: