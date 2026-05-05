Car Flees After Hitting Business

A driver fled the scene after crashing into a Salina business and stealing a box of pills.

According to Salina Police, on Monday at about 6:00 AM, Officers responded to a possible hit and run at Nature’s Gifts, 1829 S. 9th.

Reports indicated a gray KIA Soul had driven into the front glass of the business then fled the area. When employees responded they determined that a box of Kratom pills were missing. Kratom is the leaves of a tropical tree that is native to Southeast Asia. It may produce a “high,” or rush of euphoria that is akin to the effects of opioid abuse.

The business provided a possible suspect.

At about 9:15 AM, Officers responded to Popeye’s, 2125 N. 9th, in reference to a medical assist call. Upon arrival officers determined the 37-year-old male who needed assistance was the suspect from the burglary. The male was transported to the hospital where he was being treated and later admitted.

The KIA Soul was located in the parking lot and secured for a search warrant. Warrants are being requested for the subject for Burglary and Felony Damage to Property.