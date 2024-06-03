“Sunflower Summer” Impact Already Felt

The impact of a summer program which allows for free admission to educational attractions across Kansas, including things like the Rolling Hills Zoo, the Garage auto museum, and the Eisenhower Presidential Museum is already being felt.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, Kansas Tourism’s Sunflower Summer Program is in full swing, and Abilene tourism attractions are thriving thanks to this popular initiative.

“The Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad has already moved 360 Sunflower Summer riders on our Flint Hills Express excursion trains during the first two weeks,” said General Manager Ross Boelling. “That’s a 48% bump in ridership already. We love it! It’s very easy and convenient for folks to use, and it’s bringing a significant amount of additional riders and revenue to the railroad.” He concluded, “Who wouldn’t like to take an enjoyable (and free) ride on the official Kansas Heritage Railroad?”

Other Abilene attractions in the program include the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum and the Dickinson County Heritage Center.

“We are thrilled to help this program expand in Abilene,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Director of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Sunflower Summer allows all Kansas children to access these quality attractions regardless of socioeconomic status. The additional revenue and visitation are an added economic benefit to our community and its attractions.”

Know Before You Go: 10 Things You Need to Know About the Sunflower Summer Program