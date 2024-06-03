“Sunflower Summer” Impact Already Felt

The impact of a summer program which allows for free admission to educational attractions across Kansas, including things like the Rolling Hills Zoo, the Garage auto museum, and the Eisenhower Presidential Museum is already being felt.
According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, Kansas Tourism’s Sunflower Summer Program is in full swing, and Abilene tourism attractions are thriving thanks to this popular initiative.
“The Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad has already moved 360 Sunflower Summer riders on our Flint Hills Express excursion trains during the first two weeks,” said General Manager Ross Boelling. “That’s a 48% bump in ridership already. We love it! It’s very easy and convenient for folks to use, and it’s bringing a significant amount of additional riders and revenue to the railroad.” He concluded, “Who wouldn’t like to take an enjoyable (and free) ride on the official Kansas Heritage Railroad?”
Other Abilene attractions in the program include the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum and the Dickinson County Heritage Center.
“We are thrilled to help this program expand in Abilene,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Director of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Sunflower Summer allows all Kansas children to access these quality attractions regardless of socioeconomic status. The additional revenue and visitation are an added economic benefit to our community and its attractions.”
Know Before You Go: 10 Things You Need to Know About the Sunflower Summer Program
- Sunflower Summer is a program brought to you by Kansas Tourism.
- Sunflower Summer is for Kansas residents only.
- The program offers FREE admission to the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad, Dickinson County Heritage Center, Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum, and more than 200 other attractions throughout Kansas for all Kansas students (pre-K through 12th grade, including public, private, and homeschooled students).
- The program runs from May 25 through August 11, 2024.
- Tickets can be used once per attraction, per season.
- You must download the Sunflower Summer app to access tickets (available on both Apple and Android devices).
- Tickets are transferable, so parents can transfer them to grandparents to take their grandchildren.
- Attractions will be reimbursed for your visit!
- Abilene is home to many great tourist attractions, but only those listed above are part of the Sunflower Summer program.
- Visit www.SunflowerSummer.org to learn more!