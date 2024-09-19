Sunflower Fair: “Be Better! Be Brighter!”

One of the biggest health and wellness inspired events for seniors in the area is fast approaching. Registration is open for the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging’s Sunflower Fair.

According to the organization, the heartland’s premier health and wellness event will be Tuesday, Sept. 24th in Salina. The one-day event, which features speakers and seminars geared for older Kansans, people living with disabilities, and caregivers, will happen from 8 am to 4 pm at Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Cost is $25 for the one-day event that includes a sit-down banquet lunch.

To register in advance, call the NC-FH AAA at 1-800-432-2703 or go to the Agency’s website www.ncfhaaa.com.

“There is no event like the Sunflower Fair,” said Julie Govert Walter, NC-FH AAA Executive Director. “This is a fun day filled with good times and trustworthy and practical information for Kansans of all ages and we invite folks from the Kansas heartland to bring their friends and have a good time with all of us,” she said.

The event, called an “information extravaganza” highlights services available to older Kansans and caregivers and will honors people dedicated to service to others in their communities.

“This is a happy opportunity for people to gather together and we are packing the day with fun and useful information from workshops, exhibitors and expert speakers,” Linda Morse, chair of the NC-FH AAA Board of Directors, said. We are grateful for major support provided by The Salina Regional Hospital Foundation, which has been a long-standing partner that has makes the Sunflower Fair possible,” she said.

More than 600 people are expected at this year’s Sunflower Fair. Besides speakers and exhibits, attendees may choose among the day’s workshops. Sessions are slated in the morning and afternoon. Topics include “Medicare,” “Cyber Security for seniors, estate planning and legal issues for older Kansans and their families and more.

Exhibitors will provide health screenings, COVID-19 and flu vaccines, hearing tests, blood pressure checks and other important health screenings.

The Agency continues to accept sponsors for workshops, exhibitors and donations for door prizes and items for the Silent Auction. Those interested should call 800-432-2703 or go to www.ncfhaaa.com.